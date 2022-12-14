Recap: 'The 9 Lives Of Vince McMahon' Documentary On VICE TV

On December 12, VICE TV aired a documentary surrounding the life of one of wrestling's most polarizing and influential figures, Vince McMahon. Entitled, "The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon," the television documentary covered the "real story" of the former WWE Chairman and CEO's impactful, and often controversial, moves in the professional wrestling business.

The documentary description reads: "Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire."

The opening scene denotes Vince McMahon's declining to participate or make any statements in the project, before foreshadowing with a clip of his daughter, Stephanie McMahon addressing Vince's most recent announcement that "stunned the world." The narrator notes that while Vince has confronted many possible "career-ending scandals" throughout his multi-decade career, he's kicked out every time.

The documentary transitions to Vince McMahon's origin story, as he grew up in a poor, run-down trailer park in North Carolina. Though Vince didn't talk much of his childhood, he did once allude to a dark past, suffering alleged abuse from his mother, and another teenager, while growing up. Vince's mother would often bring multiple men into his family's life, voiding him of a true familial bond until he meets his biological father, Vincent James McMahon, at the age of 12.

Through his father, Vince Jr. is introduced to the professional wrestling world and eager to join it. However, his dream would be deterred.