Dallas Page Gets Candid About Role In High Heat, MJF's Rise, CM Punk's AEW Exit, Possible Vince McMahon WWE Return, More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Can you tell us a little about your experience filming "High Heat" and how you got involved in the project?

Diamond Dallas Page: It was a good time, overall. I get a lot of stuff sent to me, and a lot of them, I don't really have an interest in filming it, because time is my most valuable asset. I don't need the money. I don't do things for the money anymore. I do things, I want to do them, and this was something that when I read it — and it cracked me up, when I saw they that they wanted me, that it was Jordan Levine, who is the executive producer along with Jesse [Korman], and I know those guys from ... 12 or 15 years ago in LA ,when I was living out there and we just hit it off. And they saw this role and it was like, "Let's call DDP for it," because I get a lot of people — I don't have a manager, I don't have an agent.

To be clear to everyone out there, you are like a murderous gangster in this film, like a mob boss, and your friends are like "Wow, we need a murderous gangster mob boss, let's call Diamond Dallas Page!"

(Laughs) They knew I could bring humor to the character. And I love the subtleties and the choices, because whenever I do any kind of a role ... it's a lot of work, because I put a lot of time in, "Who is Dom?" ... I grew up in Jersey, man, so I grew up with a lot of guys who were wise guys and guys who came in the clubs. And so I knew a lot of them. And to be perfectly honest, some of the baddest, scariest, son of b***hes were the nicest guys ever. I look at, well not a mob boss, but ... he was the head of the Hell's Angels for a long time, Chuck Zeto. Chuck Zeto is a sweetheart. He's a killer. He'll tell you that.

Have you hung out with this guy before? You said he is a sweetheart?

I could call him right now.

What?

Yeah, he's a good friend of mine ... So he would be an example of someone who could have very easily just been a wise guy, but instead he was the Hell's Angels. He was the head of the chapter, New York chapter, for 25 years. So he's the extreme example. But I had so many friends of mine in Jersey growing up, because a lot of these guys would come down to the shore for the summer, and I'm in the nightclub business, so it's kind of really easy. And then those guys were a lot of fun to hang out with. So when I write my backstory, that's how it comes around.

And to me, I'm partial Italian, just like Henry Hill was in "Goodfellas." Henry Hill was at my 50th birthday party in Los Angeles. And he's nothing like the late, great Ray Liotta. I mean, Ray Liotta was one of the slickest, hippest, handsomest cats around when he played that role. But he was a guy who was partially Italian, so he couldn't be a main man. So all that goes into, who is that character?