12 Most Memorable Kurt Angle Opponents Of All Time

Few people in the history of the business took to pro wrestling as quickly as Kurt Angle did. Everyone knows Angle was an Olympic gold medalist in amateur wrestling, but when it comes to the completely unique world of worked professional matches, he was having those in front of crowds within weeks of starting his training. In just over a year, The Olympic Hero went from never having a lesson to being not just a WWF Superstar, but one that was a critically-acclaimed talent right from the start. He hit the ground running and, over the next two decades, built a legendary career.

But no wrestler's career, not even a hall of fame one, is built without a lot of help. Year by year, match by match, Kurt got to work with amazing talents. Jumping into the deep end with the biggest promotion in the world right at the start of his run, Angle had the special privilege of working with the biggest and best stars in the world during the hottest period in wrestling, right as he was still learning the ropes. Jumping to TNA years later, Angle was more than able to keep up with a new crop of hungry young talent that had risen to prominence after him. These are some of the top opponents that shaped the unforgettable career of Kurt Angle.