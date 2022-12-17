Road Dogg Says Current WWE Star Is Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart

AJ Styles has been a workhorse for WWE since arriving in 2016 when he debuted at the Royal Rumble as the match's third entrant. In his six years in the company, he has become a two-time WWE Champion, a Triple-Crown winner, and a Grand Slam Champion.

Although Styles has all the accolades to make him recognized as one of the greatest of all time inside and outside of WWE, it's rare to hear him be in the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, with many putting names like Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Bret Hart ahead of him. WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James has been very critical of Hart, stating he never saw "the big deal" with him, and said that Styles is a better wrestler than "The Hitman."

"I'm saying he's a better wrestler," James said on his "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast. "[Styles] has been working very hard ever since he showed up at the [Royal] Rumble. He's older now and he's slower now and he wants to work smarter now, but when he first got here and I think he was very much in his prime, the road puts it on you and that life.

"He's tired now, but man when he first got there, nobody works like he does. He works like everything he does in the ring, bell-to-bell, is real, and that's what I love about AJ Styles. AJ works so hard on making every single thing he does look real. It's so admirable and such a lost art that it's still great to see him do it.

Road Dogg placed names like Kenny Omega below Styles, stating that "The Phenomenal One" is one of the best he's ever been in the ring with and watched as well.