Mystery Card Announced For Major NJPW Show

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is switching things up for the 2023 New Year Dash show. The show did not take place in 2022, as Wrestle Kingdom was a three-day event. In 2023, Wrestle Kingdom will have two shows, one on January 4, the other on January 21. This allows for the return of New Year Dash.

Traditionally, matches for New Year Dash aren't revealed until the beginning of the show. This year, there is a new twist. NJPW has announced that the matches for New Year Dash on January 5, 2023 won't be revealed until the wrestlers make their entrances.

"2023 sees the return of New Year Dash to the calendar," NJPW wrote on its website. "This exciting start to the year traditionally sees a mystery card revealed to the audience, staff and wrestlers as the event gets underway. On January 5 2023, however, things get an added twist. This year, the card will not be announced at all! Instead matches will be revealed as wrestlers make their entrance."

NJPW teased some surprises for New Year Dash, mentioning how "chaotic" the show prior to Rumble on 44th Street in New York City in October was.

The full card for this year's Wrestle Kingdom event has been unveiled. During a press conference, NJPW also made the announcement that crowd cheering will be allowed inside the Tokyo Dome for the company's biggest show of the year.