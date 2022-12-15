Eric Bischoff Praises WWE's Handling Of Roman Reigns

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has been atop the WWE since the destruction of "The Shield," main eventing six WrestleManias, which is more than some of the company's biggest names like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, The Rock, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

The current WWE Universal Champion has been a mainstay ever since he transitioned out of the trio with Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, winning six World Championships and his current reign lasting over 830 days. Unfortunately, the schedule has caught up to Reigns, with the WWE megastar wrestling a lighter schedule these days, working just 10 televised or PLE matches in 2022, which has many fans upset with the lack of appearances from their unified champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Reigns' lack of matches during the latest episode of his podcast "Strictly Business" with guests Dave Scheer and PWInsider's Mike Johnson. The former WCW President defended the WWE's use of Reigns, revealing that the way he's been booked has made him the "biggest name in the world in the industry."

"This dude has been busting his a** for the last six years they've been pushing Roman," Bischoff said. "The fact that now he's finally reached that level where he is the biggest name in the world in the industry and now people are bi***ing because they don't see him wrestle a 20-minute match every week? If you saw him wrestle a 20-minute match every week, you wouldn't want to see him anymore!"