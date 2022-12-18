Arn Anderson Says WWE HOFer Was Saved At Airport Via CPR

On the "Ask Arn Live" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson provided an update on fellow Hall of Famer Barry Windham, who startled the pro wrestling world with a health scare earlier this month. Anderson revealed Windham was recuperating at home and sent a photo to pro wrestling agent Tony Hunter. "He showed a, he must've took a picture of, his arm and part of his shoulder or chest, but his arm for sure is black from whatever, maybe the circulation issues, I don't know," said Anderson.

To Anderson's understanding, Windham flew from Florida to Atlanta for a connecting flight to West Virginia, where he was scheduled to do a signing for Hunter, and collapsed in the Atlanta airport. "Thank God, God sent an angel to him," said Anderson. "Some guy looked over and knew what he was looking at. Started doing CPR and saved his life until the paramedics got there. Whoever this guy was, he saved one of our people. You know I'd love for him to identify himself and us try to repay him. I don't think you can repay him fully but to do something nice for him because he damn sure did something nice for us, he saved Barry's life."

The good Samaritan was identified in an Instagram video uploaded by Windham's nephew, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. "He [Barry] didn't have a pulse for 10-20 minutes. He was away, he was gone. I wanted to thank one specific man, Michael Todd Lalic, who was there. Random citizen and he gave him CPR in there for that entire time before EMTs could get to him. He stayed with him and he's the reason that we have Barry still. He's alive, he's with us."

