Motor City Machine Guns Add Another Set Of Tag Titles To Their Current Collection

New Impact Tag Team Champions have been crowned during the December 15 edition of "IMPACT on AXS TV." The Motor City Machine Guns, the team of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, defeated Heath and Rhino to become the new champions.

With the win, Sabin and Shelley are now three-time Impact World Tag Team Champions. Their first title reign was back in July 2010, while their second reign was ten years later, in July 2020.

The Motor City Machine Guns are also currently the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. They've held the belts since they defeated Aussie Open, the team of Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, in October at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street.

Sabin and Shelley have been in a tag team on and off since 2003 when one of their first matches was at a New Era Pro Wrestling event. In their history as a tag team, The Motor City Machine Guns have held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, AAW Tag Team Championship, and the NWA International Lightweight Tag Team Championship.

Heath and Rhino won the titles after defeating former Impact stars Matt Taven and Michael Bennett back on the October 20 episode of "IMPACT on AXS TV." During their reign, Heath and Rhino defended the titles once before against Sabin and Shelley, which ended in a no-contest.

On Thursday's show, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray defeated John Skyler, while former AEW star Angels [fka Alan Angels) was in action against Sami Callihan.