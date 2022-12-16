Backstage Update On Naomi's Future In WWE

Naomi, and former tag team partner Sasha Banks, have not been seen on WWE TV since they walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16, 2022. In walking out, the duo placed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships they had won two months prior at WrestleMania 38 on John Laurinaitis' desk. Despite neither woman making her way back on screen, both Banks and Naomi have made public appearances outside of WWE, such as the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere."

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that, with the recent news of Banks possibly being at Wrestle Kingdom, Naomi seemingly has to make a decision regarding her future with the company. Even though they have not returned to WWE, it is being reported that Naomi originally wanted to return to WWE with Banks; Banks, however, is seemingly not interested in returning at this time. Naomi seemingly has three different options moving forward, the first of which is to not take part in in-ring action anywhere. The second option would be to wrestle elsewhere, which could lead her to AEW, Impact Wrestling, or other various promotions. The final option would be for Naomi to return to WWE without teaming with Banks.

A return without Banks would not spell doom for Naomi, as she has found success in the singles division before, having won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship twice, as well as the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Prior to the walkout in May, Naomi's contract did not have much time left on it. Meltzer has reported that WWE does have the ability to freeze the contract; if the company chose to do so, it could reportedly force her to return to WWE for a short period of time.