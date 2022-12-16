WWE Star Posts Tribute To Brodie Lee On His Birthday

Brodie Lee would have turned 43 today and a longtime friend in WWE wanted to make sure that everyone still remembers "we know what that means." Brodie Lee left the world with countless friends in the wrestling business and Big E, whom Brodie Lee was close with, took to Twitter to pay tribute to a man who gave so much back to the wrestling world. "Happy birthday, my brother. We still remember you. We still love you. We still miss you," wrote Big E.

When Big E became WWE Champion, Stu Grayson sent the New Day member well wishes. E responded by saying "I couldn't stop thinking about seeing and hugging him after the match. What a tremendous man our friend was." E also mentioned how greatly he struggled with his mental health after Lee's passing.

Lee passed away the day after Christmas in 2020 and the wrestling world mourned the loss of Lee at such an early age. Both WWE and AEW paid tribute to Lee on their respective programs, with the former Luke Harper having so many friends in each company. It would later be revealed how much impact Lee had on the lives of his colleagues, especially when he signed with AEW and became the "Exaulted One" of The Dark Order. Names like John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston Vance all got put in a bigger spotlight thanks to the effort of Lee. When coming to All Elite Wrestling, Lee became known as the man who squashed Cody Rhodes to become the second-ever TNT Champion. He'd later have his last match against Rhodes in a now-classic dog-collar match.