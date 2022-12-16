'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Says He Tackled And Detained Home Invader During December Break-In - Exclusive

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan hasn't stepped into a ring in nearly four years and hasn't been seen on WWE programming in over a decade, but one person recently had cause to learn that the 68-year-old WWE Hall Of Famer is no one to be trifled with.

Duggan told Wrestling Inc. that his home was broken into by an intruder on at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, and that the individual, a man in his mid-20s, entered through the front door of his South Carolina home. Duggan claimed he took the man down by himself before grabbing his .44 caliber pistol and holding the intruder at gunpoint.

Duggan and his wife, Debra, noted that after the man entered, they heard other people yelling in their neighborhood. Duggan, concerned that more people might be headed his way, had his Christmas lights turned off and told the intruder to be quiet. The intruder, who the Duggans described as hysterically frightened, claimed that people from a nearby home were coming after him to kill him, after which Duggan kept his gun on his lap and his hand on the intruder's back until the police arrived.

According to Duggan, the intruder was fleeing individuals related to a separate legal matter, leading him to seek refuge; the intruder reportedly pounded on multiple other doors before climbing over the Duggans' fence and entering through their unlocked door. Duggan did not press charges when asked, letting the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department apprehend the intruder.

"Thank God we didn't shoot him," Duggan said.