AEW Rampage Live Coverage (12/16) - Jon Moxley Vs. Sammy Guevara, Britt Baker Vs. Skye Blue, Eight Man Tag Team Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on December 16, 2022, coming to you from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas!

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action, as he takes on Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara. The two men have been at odds over the past several months as part of the ongoing storyline between Blackpool Combat Club and JAS and will be the third occasion in AEW's short history that they meet one-on-one. Which man will come out on top?

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will be returning to action for the first time since the Thanksgiving Eve "Dynamite" special on November 23, as she will face Skye Blue. Blue threw out the challenge to Baker this past Wednesday at "Winter Is Coming" after interrupting her interview with Renee Paquette. The pair previously collided on the April 12, 2021 edition of "Dark: Elevation" . With Baker coming out on top during their first encounter, Blue will certainly be extra motivated to pick up the win. What will happen when the two collide?

Additionally, a huge eight man tag team match is also scheduled tonight, as All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy teams up with Best Friends and Dustin Rhodes to square off with Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, The Butcher, and The Blade. "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow will also be in action. Wardlow has had his sights on regaining the TNT Championship from former tag team partner Samoa Joe over the past few weeks after Joe betrayed him a few weeks ago. FTR will be addressing AEW fans after losing their ROH World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes at "Final Battle" this past Saturday.