Snoop Dogg Loses 'Perfect' WWE Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is missing his golden WWE Championship replica belt. The award-winning rapper took to Instagram on December 17 to reveal that his title belt went missing during his current tour. Snoop stated in his Instagram caption, "This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y'all see it, let me know!"

Snoop Dogg received the replica title at the WrestleMania 39 on-sale party in August. He is expected to be part of WrestleMania 39 in the Los Angeles area as he is a resident of Long Beach. This certainly wouldn't be the first time he's involved at WWE's biggest show of the year. Snoop first appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 24 in Orlando. It was at that event that he was the "Master of Ceremonies" for the Playboy Bunnymania Lumberjill match that pitted Maria Kanellis and Ashley Massaro versus Melina and Beth Phoenix. After the bout, Snoop clotheslined Santino Marella and shared a kiss with Kanellis.

Snoop also made a backstage cameo at WrestleMania 27 before returning for an important role during WrestleMania 32 weekend in Dallas. On April 2, 2016, WWE inducted Snoop Dogg into the celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame. The next night, Snoop accompanied his real-life cousin Sasha Banks to the ring while rapping her remixed theme song. It was Banks' first WrestleMania match as she competed against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Championship.