Popular WWE Series Renewed For A Second Season On Peacock

Fans of WWE's "This Is Awesome" series will be delighted to learn that Peacock has renewed the show for a second season.

It was revealed during the most recent episode that "This Is Awesome" will return sometime in the near future. While no premiere date has been confirmed as of this writing, it will likely arrive at the top of next year as the first episode of Season 2 is dedicated to the Royal Rumble. Therefore, it's safe to assume that the show will return in the lead-up to the premium live event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Airing on Peacock and the WWE Network, and fronted by Greg Miller, "This Is Awesome" features WWE talents and talking heads reflecting on some of the most "awesome" moments in the company's history. Each episode is also themed around a specific topic that's relevant to WWE's legacy, and guests have ranged from Sam Roberts to The Miz.

The first season included episodes dedicated to "Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments," "Most Awesome Superstar Entrances," "Most Badass Women," "Most Awesome Finishing Moves," "Most Awesome Weddings," "Most Awesome WWE Champions," and "Most Awesome Debuts." The last episode, which aired on December 16, saw WWE Superstars reliving their youths by debating the greatest wrestling games of all time.

WWE doesn't release as many Original series on its streaming services as it used to these days. With that in mind, "This Is Awesome" being renewed for another season will be good news to fans who enjoy peeking behind the curtain and revisiting iconic moments.