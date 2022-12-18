Wrestling Universe Reacts To Dramatic Conclusion Of FIFA World Cup

Nothing brings the world together like FIFA's World Cup. This year's finals saw Argentina defeat France in an achingly close game, which ended up lasting through regular time and extra time, finally being decided by Penalty Kicks. The French team, led by Kylian Mbappé, played a close game, with a hat trick by Mbappé tying the game at 3-3, but were smothered in the penalties by Lionel Messi and the plucky Argentinians, who won the showdown 4-2.

The wrestling world had their eyes glued to the competition, with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre praising the game as "the greatest World Cup final of all time," and after the game heaped praise on Argentina and Messi in particular. "Can it be denied anymore," McIntyre asked on Twitter. "The greatest to ever play the game. Congrats to Messi and Argentina!" Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar opted to let a picture speak for him, sharing a selfie in an Argentina jersey.

McIntyre wasn't the only one to praise the quality of this year's World Cup Final, as AEW's Kip Sabian called the game a "rollercoaster," while IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay echoed McIntyre's sentiment that this year's was "the greatest final ever." WWE's Angelo Dawkins went even further, stating the game was "the best game I've watched of any sport."

Lionel Messi and the Argentinian team came in second place in the 2014 World Cup and had recently confirmed that this year's World Cup would be his final tournament appearance, adding deeper emotional resonance to the nail-biting victory for the team.