Jake Roberts Names AEW Talent He'd Liked To Have Worked With

Whether he was to manage or take a time machine back to his prime days as a wrestler, Jake Roberts sees plenty of potential for synergy with the current AEW roster. On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit," Roberts was asked who he would manage if Lance Archer wasn't an option. The first set of names he says are the Lucha Brothers.

"I think I'd have been great with them," Roberts said after noting his love for Archer. "There's other people too. Miro. I think I'd have been good with Miro."

Although he needs zero help behind the microphone, co-host Marcus DeAngelo pitched Eddie Kingston as an intriguing name for Roberts to be paired with and the WWE Hall of Famer agreed. "Eddie works his ass off and I appreciate that."

Regarding individuals in the ring he would have loved to work with, Roberts notes four names.

"FTR, but I'd want them in singles matches," Roberts said. "I'd have liked to have done something with Chris Jericho. I think we could have done some stuff." Another name would have been one of Jericho's long-time cohorts in Jake Hager.

"I'd have liked to get with [Jake]. I think I could have helped him a lot in the ring. I mean he's an animal, but if he'd just let me drive for a little while I think I could show him some shortcuts."

Roberts has been off of AEW programming recently, but Tony Khan said in a media call for ROH Final Battle how Roberts can return to AEW or ROH.