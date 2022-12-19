Arrest Warrant Issued For Former TNA Star

A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Trenesha Daniyall Biggers, better known to IMPACT Wrestling fans as Rhaka Khan.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported the bench warrant was issued on December 14 after Biggers failed to appear for her criminal trial in El Paso, Texas, on charges of interference with child custody and "aggravated kidnapping facilitate." Under Texas law, interference with child custody is defined as the act of someone "not complying with the law or court order yet still attempting to circumvent the law or court by taking possession of the child (under age 18)." The offense is a state jail felony and punishable by either a maximum fine of $10K or two years of jail time.

Initially indicted in August 2019, Biggers was listed by Crime Stoppers of El Paso as one of El Paso's most wanted fugitives after skipping her court date. In December 2019, Biggers was arraigned but her trial has been delayed numerous times due to the backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2021, Biggers uploaded a YouTube video with the description saying, "someone is trying awfully hard to take me out in order to save Kurt Angle, Beto O'Rourke, and several other government officials from being held accountable for fraud upon the court in various other crimes against The Courts, The People, and The United States." This past August, Biggers's attorney filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

On October 8, Biggers filed a lawsuit in The U.S. District Court – Southern District of New York – alleging "conspiracy to kidnap" herself and her children. Some defendants are Nikki Bella, Maryse, The Miz, Chris Benoit, Panda Energy, Heath Miller, Steve Keirn, Billy Corgan, The NYPD, Home Depot, Bank of America, and more.