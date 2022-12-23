Kurt Angle Discusses Regrets About His TNA Run

Kurt Angle had a memorable stretch in WWE, but he wasn't a lifer. Angle's jump to TNA in 2006 was one of the most talked about topics across professional wrestling at the time. Angle would command the ring there for almost a full decade. During his time in TNA, Angle accumulated the most world title reigns in the promotion's history — not including the time TNA used the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship. During a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic gold medalist revealed if he had any regrets about his run in TNA.

"I wish that I would have been able to help the company more," Angle said. "I wish that I could have made the company bigger. I did everything I could. Some actions that I took didn't necessarily help the company. It did hurt the company, like my DUIs and stuff like that," he continued, "but I always wanted to better the company. That's what my role was in the company. Whether it was wrestling or PR or whatever it was or money, trying to get more money for the company, I've always been into making sure that TNA could be the biggest and best company possible."

Angle said he always wanted to give it his all in TNA, because he felt he probably wasn't going to return to WWE. He stated that he wanted to take care of the company that was taking care of him. Angle also explained that he would've liked to have worked a match with Hulk Hogan under the TNA banner as well as with the Motor City Machine Guns in singles matches.

