AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (12/19) - Twelve Person Tag Team Match, Blackpool Combat Club Vs. The Workhorsemen, Athena In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on December 19, 2022, coming to you from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas!

A huge twelve person tag team match is scheduled for tonight, as Konosuke Takeshita will team up with The Firm's Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) to take on Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay of The Trustbusters and The Wingmen's Ryan Nemeth, "Pretty" Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. The dynamic between Page, Hardy, and Kassidy will likely be a major factor in the match, as Hardy and Kassidy have been looking to get out of their contracts with The Firm over recent weeks. However, they have been unsuccessful in their efforts to do so and have since been under the watchful eye of Page.

Two members of the Blackpool Combat Club will be in action tonight, as ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will be facing The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry). Longtime allies Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be teaming up once again as they go head-to-head with Japanese star Hagane Shinno and Steven Andrews. Newly crowned ROH Women's World Champion Athena will also be competing in the ring for the first time since winning her title at Final Battle, as she goes one-on-one with Vertvixen. Elsewhere in the women's division, The Vicious Vixen's Marina Shafir looks to continue to rack up wins as she squares off with Jazmin Allure while Emi Sakura and The Bunny will be joining forces to Lady Bird Monroe and Gigi Rey.