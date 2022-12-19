WWE Raw Live Coverage (12/19) - Winner Take All Ladder Match, Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley, Judgment Day Vs. Street Profits

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on December 19, 2022, coming to you live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa!

A high stakes Ladder Match will be held tonight, as "The A-Lister" The Miz will go head-to-head with Dexter Lumis in order to settle who the true owner of the money they have been arguing over for the past several weeks is. It was revealed a couple of months ago that The Miz had paid Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions, but later stopped giving him money after he perceived that the attacks had gone too far. Lumis later earned back the money (and a WWE contract) after defeating The Miz in singles competition, but The Miz stole the money back last week out of desperation. Will The Miz be able to regain his money, or will Lumis finally be able to take what he's owed?

"The Man" Becky Lynch looks to get her revenge on Damage CTRL's Bayley when the pair collide in the ring. Bayley and her Damage CTRL teammates, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, took out Lynch in August after blindsiding her with an attack and injured her shoulder. Lynch has looked to exact her revenge on the trio since then, and was able to get a little taste of it after winning the Women's WarGames Match. Who will come out on top?

Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be in tag team action, as they square off with Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). The four men came face-to-face last week in six-man tag team action, which ultimately saw Judgment Day come out on top. Additionally, Ford's wife and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, and former United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins are also set to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.

We are live! Paul Heyman welcomes fans to "Raw" from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Roman Reigns, who says "Raw" is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he'll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire "Raw" locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it's time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick then greet audiences at home as The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa head to the ring. Judgment Day follows.