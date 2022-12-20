George Kittle Reveals Who Would Win A San Francisco 49ers Royal Rumble

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was recently a guest on the "Murph & Mac" podcast, where he shared his thoughts about how he and his teammates would do if they were in a Royal Rumble match.

"If he's [Trent Williams] number 15, I don't think he's going to last for another 15 wrestlers, everyone will gang up on him," Kittle said. "I think it's going to be like Trent versus Alfredo [Gutierrez] at some point. They are going to have that big stare down and I think that would be really interesting to watch. I'm going to throw my hat in the ring, I think I would be the winner just because I know what I'm doing in there, mildly. If it's not me, Nick Bosa is pretty slithery, I think he would surprise some people because of his power, size, and stature, he's like [Chad] Gable.

"Let's see who else would be a sneaky one. Deebo [Samuel] would be a pretty good answer too. He's got the thick, he's strong, and he's fast. You never know, [Brandon] Aiyuk could be jumping off the ropes through everybody's tracks. Honestly, I just want to see some tables, ladders, and chairs and that would be pretty fine."

The NFL star was also quick to answer that he's "open to all opportunities" after being asked about ever stepping in a wrestling ring.

The 36th WWE Royal Rumble is set for Saturday, January 28, and will be taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

