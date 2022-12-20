WWE NXT Live Coverage (12/20) - Two Tag Team Title Matches, Nikkita Lyons Vs. Zoey Stark, Carmelo Hayes Vs. Axiom

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on December 20, 2022!

Two huge title matches will be taking place tonight, as New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will be defending their "NXT" Tag Team Championships for the first time against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Jensen and Briggs secured themselves their title shot last week after New Day promised the opportunity to anyone who could recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Woods and Kingston dethroned Pretty Deadly at "NXT Deadline" two weeks ago and are currently in their first reign. Will New Day be able to hold on to their titles, or will new champions be crowned?

The "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships will also be on the line, as Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) and Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley have the chance to dethrone current titleholders Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The three teams have been at odds with one another for the past few weeks and have had a few physical altercations with one another backstage. Which team will come out on top?

Elsewhere in the women's division, Nikkita Lyons will finally be able to get her hands on Zoey Stark as the two come face-to-face in the squared circle tonight. Stark betrayed Lyons on the November 8 edition of "NXT", later citing that she did so because she was tired of helping everyone else out and putting herself second. What will happen when the former tag team partners collide for the first time?

Additionally, former two time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will be going head-to-head with Axiom. The pair previously squared off in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at "Deadline" and look to settle their differences for good. Which man will come out on top?