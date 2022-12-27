WWE Hall Of Famer Says She's 'In Awe Of Bianca Belair Every Week'

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently stated that she enjoys watching current "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring.

During a K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, Holly praised Belair and said that she's in awe of "The EST of WWE." "I'm in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her," Holly said.

The WWE legend also discussed who she would've liked to have shared the ring with. "I also think Becky Lynch is great, Bayley. I never really had a singles match against Beth Phoenix. She did toss me over the top rope at a Rumble one year, but I haven't actually wrestled her before. Mickie James, I've never had a singles match against [her]. It's hard to say. There are a lot of people that I think would've been fun to work with."

Holly went on to say that she has mixed it up with the older generation of female talent on independent shows and joked that she hopes there isn't any footage of those matches because she felt that she was terrible in them. Holly said she's gotten to work with so many legends that she can't think of anyone else she'd like to wrestle other than the names she mentioned. Holly last appeared on WWE TV as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year.

Belair has held onto the top prize on the red brand for over 260 days after winning the title at WrestleMania 38 against Becky Lynch. While this is her first run with the "Raw" Women's Championship, she previously held the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship as well.

