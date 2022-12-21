Wrestle Kingdom 17 Matches Airing On American Cable Network In January And February

Wrestling fans in America will be able to watch matches from Wrestle Kingdom 17 on delay. AXS TV announced that it will broadcast matches from New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest event of the year, which takes place in Japan on January 4 and January 21, over a five-week period in January and February directly after episodes of "Impact."

AXS TV's coverage begins on January 12 with the match between IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay and challenger Kenny Omega. The January 19 episode features IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White against challenger Kazuchika Okada. Specific programming for January 26, February 2, and February 9 will be announced at a later date.

"The two organizations perfectly complement each other, and this translates to the NJPW and IMPACT! series, as well—making our Thursday night lineup the ultimate destination for the absolute best in professional wrestling content, as we give viewers unprecedented access to world-class action from two industry trailblazers," said IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore. "AXS TV is proud to continue our partnership with NJPW, and we look forward to achieving even greater success as we move into the future."

"We're honored to continue this partnership with AXS TV into a second year," said NJPW President Takami Ohbari. "Starting with Wrestle Kingdom 17 you'll see the exciting action and Strong Style competition get even hotter as we bring full cheering crowds back to our events. Don't miss it! "

Wrestle Kingdom on January 4 features 12 matches and will have wrestlers from both AEW and WWE on the card. Former WWE women's champion Sasha Banks is "expected to at least make a cameo," at the event, according to PWInsider.