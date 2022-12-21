WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.

"WWE Hall of Fame Inductee, [Koko B. Ware] is currently hospitalized with unspecified medical issues at a facility in Mississippi. Join us as we keep Koko and his family in our prayers this holiday season! #PrayForKoko."

Ware made his WWE debut back in August 1986. He was known for his "Birdman" gimmick, which he had been using prior to his WWE run. Koko often walked down to the ring with a macaw named Frankie.

Ware was fired by the company in 1989 after getting into a fight with then-Senior Vice President of Titan Sports Jim Troy. WWE ended up bringing Ware back and he worked for the company until 1994.

After departing WWE, Ware continued working for the United States Wrestling Association, where he first appeared back in 1991. He stayed with the company until 1997, the same year that it folded. Since retiring from in-ring action, Ware has made a number of appearances for WWE. He was featured on episodes of "Raw" back in 1999 and 2005.

In 2009, Ware was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Honky Tonk Man, who would join Ware in the WWE Hall of Fame 10 years later, was the one who inducted him.