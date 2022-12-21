AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Live Coverage (12/21): The Elite Face Death Triangle, FTR In Action

Tonight's festive episode will see all the fallout from last week's AEW World Championship match unfold as we are expected to hear from both Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks. MJF was able to defend his title successfully against Starks, who will now be looking for what's next. However, when it comes to who is next for MJF it appears that the Blackpool Combat Club member is exactly that as Danielson chased him out of the ring last week to close the show.

When it comes to in-ring action it will be match five in the best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle this week, with the latter currently leading 3-1. This is a must-win match for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, and after suffering at the hands of the hammer previously, this one is going to be a No Disqualification match.

In the women's division, Jamie Hayter is going to be defending her AEW Women's World Championship when she collides against former champion Hikaru Shida in singles competition.

Plus, FTR will be looking to settle the odds against Austin and Colten Gunn once and for all as the two teams will collide tonight. The Gunn's have been getting under the skin of FTR for several months now, which has all been leading to this.

Finally, rapper Rick Ross will be on the show as he is going to mediate the face-to-face between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have showcased a lot of tension as of late, including Strickland walking out on his partner at ROH Final Battle, but how will things unfold when they come face to face?