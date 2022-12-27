Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans

Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.

"I gotta tell ya — it's something where I've had to make peace with the fact that there have been a couple of things that I've done, two big ones, in my career where I actually traumatized a generation," Michaels said. "That's The Barber Shop and Montreal. To everyone, once again, all these years later, I say, I am so sorry. I swear it's in my job description."

The Barber Shop that Michaels is referring to occurred in early 1992. Partnered with Marty Jannetty at the time as The Rockers, the duo appeared on Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake's talk show The Barber Shop during an episode of "Wrestling Challenge." At that point, Michaels turned on his tag team partner, nailing Jannetty with Sweet Chin Music before throwing him through the set's glass window.

The circumstances of the Montreal Screwjob have been well-documented over the years. Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart went one-on-one for the WWF Championship at Survivor Series on November 9, 1997. The match came to an end as referee Earl Hebner called for the bell while Michaels put Hart in his own Sharpshooter; Hart never tapped out or submitted. Vince McMahon made the call in order to get the championship off Hart before he made the jump to WCW. Michaels and Hart have since buried the hatchet.

