EJ Nduka Shares His Development In MLW, Learning From John Cena & World Title Goals - Exclusive

It's one of those things where when you become more selfless and more humble, naturally, you get to retain more and you learn more, because more people want to work with you, and more people believe in you, and they believe in your drive. Because when you have a business, a federation, a company, a promotion, or whatever you want to call it, and they believe in the talent and those things come together, woo, that's a recipe for a megastar. And that combination right there is lethal. And I feel like that was the perfect recipe that came when I got to MLW, because the WWE's where I learned how to wrestle, no question. I mean the Performance Center there, I'm there five, six days a week ... Because I was hungry. I knew to get to where I had to get to, I had to do something different. I couldn't do what everybody else was doing because I'm going to be like everybody else. And so I really, really dove in ...

Even now, people ask me all the time, "Hey man, how's it feel when you got released with the WWE? Was that the motivation for you to really do what you're doing now?" Hell yes, it was! What you mean? Hell yeah. Even if I got cut from working at Walmart, that's going be my motivation. It don't matter where I was, you know what I'm saying? And so I took that as motivation. It was a chip on my shoulder to prove to myself and my family that dad is not a failure. Dad can do what he said he is going to do.

And it was more of an example, because 10 years from now, my son Exodus is going to be looking up his dad. He's going to be watching matches. And obviously, he is going to see what happened in the past. And he's going to be like, "What did my dad do after that? What did he end up doing?" And he is going to see, your dad picked up the pieces and made another masterpiece. He picked up the pieces, and he kept going forward. And he did it the way he wanted to do it, you know what I'm saying? And he did it with tenacity and determination, and he was a savage with it. And that's exactly the mentality I brought with me.

And every time I go in the ring, it's like, yo, what we do transcends. If you're doing it for the right reason, it transcends everything, you know what I mean? There's a message always in the bottle. And if your message is, "Hey, no matter what, you can get through it," because your voice is the voice you hear the most. Nobody can talk to you more than this guy up here, the voice in your head. You understand what I'm saying?

And so if you're constantly telling yourself you can do it, you can get better, you can learn, you have the ability. And then for me to be able to say those things, I had to do it. I'm in the gym once or twice a day. I'm watching film constantly. I'm taking acting classes. So I set myself up to be successful. So in the back of my head, I'm like, "I know what I did to get here, and I know what I need to do to get to where I'm going." And so that's exactly the kind of mindset I come into. I call it the Nduka mentality.