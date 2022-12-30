Wes Brisco Explains Why He Never Made The WWE Main Roster

Wes Brisco weighed in on why he never made it to WWE's main roster. Brisco was part of Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE's developmental system. He even became one-half of the FCW Tag Team Champions alongside Xavier Woods. While Woods cemented his legacy with WWE as part of The New Day, Brisco didn't see the bright lights with the company's biggest stages.

During his appearance on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," Brisco discussed the first impressions people had of him when he first got to FCW.

"I got there and of course as soon as I got there, I got bullied again," Brisco said. "I got treated like, 'Oh, you're just there because you're Jerry Brisco's son.' I wasn't there because of that."

Brisco also revealed that Tom Prichard and Norman Smiley once pulled him aside and told him if he didn't step his game up, he'd be let go. He credited his work ethic and the help he got from the likes of Woods, Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, and a couple of others for turning things around.

Despite stepping things up, Brisco never made it to WWE's main roster. He said that an opportunity to work shows on the "Raw" brand was there, but the nature of the business derailed that plan.

"Hunter called us and gave us the opportunity to start to be on 'Raw,'" Brisco said. "So, we got the opportunity. We had – I think – the whole month booked, and the last day of FCW, I did my finish off the top rope and the guy missed me and I blew out my knee."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.