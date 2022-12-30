Miranda Gordy Discusses Her Future Plans In Wrestling

Miranda Gordy has a clear vision of her future.

The second-generation superstar has steadily grown her wrestling resume over her nearly four years in the sport. Gordy started off the 2022 year with an appearance in Major League Wrestling, defeating current "NXT" Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez — who performed under the name Rok-C prior to signing with WWE. Later in the summer, the "Badstreet Beauty" made rounds on "AEW Dark," mixing it up with veterans Ruby Soho, Mercedes Martinez, and Serena Deeb.

With these bigger opportunities, Gordy wants to level up with even more in the next year. Gordy will be on TV every week. "No matter what company it is, I'm going to be on TV every week, because that's where I deserve to be," she told the "Family Business" podcast. "That's what I'm working for, and the people want it"

In terms of television, Gordy is keeping her options open. She does have a slight preference, however. "I guess if we're going to make a hierarchy, [it would be] the WWE, I have family there. Michael [Hayes] is there, [and it] would be great to be there on TV every week." Hayes currently serves as a senior producer in WWE, and famously formed a Hall of Fame stable, The Fabulous Freebirds, with Miranda's father, Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy.

"I think that's on a lot of people's list as the top," Miranda Gordy said. "Of course, AEW is kicking butt too. They're both wonderful for different reasons...I've done a couple of [Dark matches] ... and those are some of my favorites." Gordy also became a "Free Babe" at NWA's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view in August 2021, competing in the NWA Women's Tag Team Tournament. "What an awesome night Empowerr was," she said.