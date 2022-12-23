WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (12/23) - Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match, #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match, Miracle On 34th Street Fight

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on December 23, 2022, coming to you from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line tonight, as current titleholders Jimmy and Jey Uso will be defending against Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla). Hit Row earned themselves their place in the match last week after they defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders. The Usos have held the "Raw" Tag Team Championships for 216 days and are the longest reigning "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions at 523 days. Will new champions be crowned tonight?

A new number one contender for Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship will be determined, as Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Emma, Tegan Nox, and Xia Li face one another in a Gauntlet Match. Rodriguez will have some extra motivation to win the match tonight, as her tag team partner Shotzi was taken out by Rousey and her ally Shayna Baszler, and she herself suffered an elbow injury at the hands of the duo last month. Who will be next in line for a shot at the "SmackDown" Women's Championship?

Additionally, a Miracle On 34th Street Fight is set for tonight, as "The Monster Among Monsters" Braun Strowman and "The One and Only" Ricochet go head-to-head with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Ricochet and Strowman have formed an unlikely alliance in order to deal with a series of attacks launched on them by the trio over the past few weeks (which began after Ricochet beat Strowman in the semi-finals of the "SmackDown" World Cup). Which team will come out on top?

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as The Bloodline makes their way to the ring.