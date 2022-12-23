WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (12/23) - Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match, #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match, Miracle On 34th Street Fight
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on December 23, 2022, coming to you from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line tonight, as current titleholders Jimmy and Jey Uso will be defending against Hit Row (Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla). Hit Row earned themselves their place in the match last week after they defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders. The Usos have held the "Raw" Tag Team Championships for 216 days and are the longest reigning "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions at 523 days. Will new champions be crowned tonight?
A new number one contender for Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship will be determined, as Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Emma, Tegan Nox, and Xia Li face one another in a Gauntlet Match. Rodriguez will have some extra motivation to win the match tonight, as her tag team partner Shotzi was taken out by Rousey and her ally Shayna Baszler, and she herself suffered an elbow injury at the hands of the duo last month. Who will be next in line for a shot at the "SmackDown" Women's Championship?
Additionally, a Miracle On 34th Street Fight is set for tonight, as "The Monster Among Monsters" Braun Strowman and "The One and Only" Ricochet go head-to-head with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. Ricochet and Strowman have formed an unlikely alliance in order to deal with a series of attacks launched on them by the trio over the past few weeks (which began after Ricochet beat Strowman in the semi-finals of the "SmackDown" World Cup). Which team will come out on top?
We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as The Bloodline makes their way to the ring.
We Hear From The Bloodline
Paul Heyman introduces himself and The Bloodline, then hypes up the upcoming match for The Usos tonight, as well as the matches for Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn next week. Heyman then hands the mic to Reigns, who says he's going to whoop Kevin Owens and John Cena asses next week. He observes that Zayn looks flustered, and asks him what's up.
Zayn takes the mic and says that while he should be on top of the world right now (due to the holiday season, the admiration of the WWE Universe and finding respect with The Bloodline), but he isn't because of Kevin Owens. He says Owens ruined his week last week, and tells him he has a problem with him rather than The Bloodline. Zayn says The Bloodline is "the show", then tells Cena and Owens to listen up. He says they will rip them apart and leave them mangled because when you step to The Bloodline, you get smashed. He then tells them to acknowledge Reigns.
Back from the break, Hit Row heads to the ring.
The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships
Jey and Adonis begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Top Dolla tags in and delivers a boot to Jey's face. Jey fires back with a chop block, then tags in Jimmy. Jimmy delivers several stomps before Jey tags back in. Top Dolla delivers an elbow, but Jey fires back with another chop block.
Back from the break, Jey delivers a headbutt to Top Dolla. Top Dolla manages to deliver a spinebuster, then tags in Adonis. Jimmy tags in and Adonis delivers a dropkick, followed by a right hand and a boot. He delivers a DDT, then ascends to the top and delivers a crossbody. Adonis looks for a dropkick, but Jimmy catches him and delivers a Samoan Drop. Jey tags in and The Usos look for 1-D, but Top Dolal drags him to the outside and sends him into the ring steps. Adonis delivers a superkick, then tags in Top Dolla. Hit Row delivers Heavy Hitter before Jimmy levels Adonis with a superkick. He tags in, and The Usos deliver a superkick and 1-D for the win.
Winners (and still): The Usos
We head to a video recapping the Intercontinental Championship match last week between GUNTHER and Ricochet. We then head backstage to Imperium and Kayla Braxton. Ludwig Kaiser says their upcoming match is a mockery and Vinci says that Ricochet and Braun Strowman belong in a circus rather than the ring because they are a disgrace.
Back at ringside, Emma heads down.