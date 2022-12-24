AEW Tag Team Reportedly Injured At Recent AEW Dark Tapings

Tough news for fans of former EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The WorkHorsemen. The tandem has been making appearances for All Elite Wrestling, but recently both men suffered an injury at a recent taping of "AEW Dark."

According to Fightful Select, both WorkHorsemen members Anthony Henry and JD Drake suffered an injury in their December 17th win against Terrence and Terrell Hughes at the recent set of "AEW Dark" tapings in Universal Studios Orlando, which required the two men to miss a December 18th booking for Championship District Wrestling. Henry and Drake were supposed to team with The Infantry's Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo to take on Diamond Sheik, Ben Bishop, Jameson Ryan, and WCW legend Ernest "The Cat" Miller. Bravo and Dean ended up defeating Bishop, Sheik, and Miller in a 3-on-2 handicap match.

The undisclosed injury to Henry is reportedly not serious, but there is no word on the severity or nature of Drake's injury. According to recent "AEW Dark: Elevation" spoilers, neither man was involved in this week's tapings in San Antonio, TX.

JD Drake initially joined AEW as part of "The Wingmen," a stable of pseudo-fashionistas with Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, and Cezar Bononi, who often found themselves wrestling on "AEW Dark," but Drake has since rejoined Henry, reviving the popular independent tag team that they founded in 2017. Henry made his AEW debut in November 2021, after a two-month stint as Asher Hale in WWE, specifically competing on the now-defunct "205 Live" brand as well as a couple of appearances in "WWE NXT."