Deonna Purrazzo Pitches 'Symbolic' Stipulation Match With Mickie James

Deonna Purrazzo has vowed to end the career of Mickie James (while sticking to kayfabe, of course), and she wants to do so in style. During a recent with "Women's Wrestling Talk," the IMPACT Wrestling star revealed that she wants to face James in a "Casket match."

"Every time I'm in the ring with Mickie, I end up yelling I'm gonna kill you... I'm gonna kill you. And I think a casket match would be really symbolic," she said.

A match designed to lock one's opponent in a Casket would be a fitting way to end their feud — and possibly James' career. However, Purrazzo said that there are other reasons for her wanting to compete in unique stipulation matches.

"There's such a legacy that comes with [being an IMPACT Wrestling Knockout], and I think continuing to push the boundaries and do things like a Texas Deathmatch, do things like the first ever Knockouts pay-per-view main event."

Purrazzo went on to discuss women wrestlers being allowed to compete in match types that were traditionally male-dominated in the past. The IMPACT star believes that women should have more matches of this ilk and continue to "push those boundaries" for women's wrestling as a whole to succeed. Furthermore, Purrazzo believes that the success of other women is good for her. "If my co-workers succeed, I succeed. If my best friends succeed and the people I love succeed, I'm succeeding through watching them." As such, she believes that everyone benefits from the Knockouts division growing, and she hopes that it continues to progress from here.