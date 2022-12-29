Bruce Prichard Recalls WWF Wrestler Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire

Harry Del Rios may not be a household name in professional wrestling, but he did appear briefly for companies like WWF and TNA Wrestling at the peak of his career. Fans may remember him better as the "Spellbinder" or "Phantasio" character – a wrestling "magician" who wore a black and white mime mask when he entered the arena, only to reveal similar face paint when he took the mask off. Del Rios only made one televised appearance when he was working with WWF – a match against Tony DeVito on the July 16, 1995 episode of WWF Wrestling Challenge. But why was a star with a fun, promising gimmick sacked so quickly? As Bruce Prichard revealed on his latest "Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast, issues arose when one of Phantasio's magic tricks brought chaos backstage.

"This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to go out and all this stuff, and all of a sudden, he's got a little container about, you know, the size of a Visine bottle, maybe a little bit bigger. He drops it, and next thing I know, now, I'm backed up, and I'm surrounded by pipe and drapes all around me, and then there are the curtains they go out of. Well, I'm on fire! The gorilla position is on fire! And Kevin Dunn is screaming, 'Send him!' And I go, 'We're on fire!' He goes, 'Send him!' I was like, 'God d—-, Gorilla's on fire; get me a fire extinguisher now!'"