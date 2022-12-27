AEW: Dark Live Coverage (12/27) - Matt Menard Vs. Brock Anderson, AR Fox Vs. Slim-J, Diamante In Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW: Dark" on December 27, 2022, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!
Brock Anderson will have his work cut out for him when he faces Jericho Appreciation Society member "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard. Anderson hasn't been in the squared circle since losing to Daniel Garcia in a ROH Pure Championship Match on the November 15 episode of "Dark" while Menard's last singles match was on the October 28 "Rampage" in an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Which man will come out on top?
One-third of the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royale winners AR Fox will be in action tonight when he goes one-on-one with The Trustbusters' Slim-J. Dark Order's Evil Uno (with teammates Alex Reynolds and John Silver in his corner) will also be squaring off with Blake Li while Fuego Del Sol returns to action when he goes head-to-head with Lucky Ali, and Angelico of Spanish Announce Project takes on Dante Casanova.
In the women's division, one half of The Baddies, Red Velvet, will be facing rising star Billie Starkz. Elsewhere, Diamante will be going one-on-one with "Dark" regular Mafiosa. Additionally, The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) will be in tag team competition when they take on Terrence and Terrell Hughes. Iron Savages' Bronson and Boulder will also be in action for the first time in a little over a month, when they square off with Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Angelico and Serpentico head to the ring. Dante Casanova waits inside.
Angelico (w/ Serpentico) vs. Dante Casanova
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Angelico delivers a knee to Casanova's thigh. Casanova sends Angelico to the mat before Angelico trips him and locks in a full body submission for the win.
Winner: Angelico
We head backstage to Lexy Nair, Arn Anderson and Brock Anderson. Nair asks how he feels going into his match later tonight, and Brock says the Anderson's were left standing alone last year. He says when you put him in a corner, there is a fire lit under his ass and the journey from the corner starts tonight. Arn adds that it's always been the Anderson's against the world and they've done a lot of bad things over the past four decades. He tells his son to let the world know how good he is like he does and show everyone who he is .
The Workhorsemen head to the ring, with Terrell and Terrence Hughes. already waiting inside.
The Workhorsemen vs. Terrence and Terrell Hughes
Henry and Terrell begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Drake and Terrence tag in. Terrence delivers a Manhattan Drop, then hits a sliding crossbody. Drake delivers a chop, then hits an elbow and tags Henry back in. Henry delivers a kick, then hits a second one to his spine and tags Drake in. Drake delivers a chop, then follows it up with a headbutt. Henry tags in and delivers a series of kicks and right hands. He follows it up with a backbreaker for the win.
Winners: The Workhorsemen
Fuego Del Sol heads to the ring, with Lucky Ali already waiting inside.