AEW: Dark Live Coverage (12/27) - Matt Menard Vs. Brock Anderson, AR Fox Vs. Slim-J, Diamante In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW: Dark" on December 27, 2022, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Brock Anderson will have his work cut out for him when he faces Jericho Appreciation Society member "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard. Anderson hasn't been in the squared circle since losing to Daniel Garcia in a ROH Pure Championship Match on the November 15 episode of "Dark" while Menard's last singles match was on the October 28 "Rampage" in an AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Which man will come out on top?

One-third of the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royale winners AR Fox will be in action tonight when he goes one-on-one with The Trustbusters' Slim-J. Dark Order's Evil Uno (with teammates Alex Reynolds and John Silver in his corner) will also be squaring off with Blake Li while Fuego Del Sol returns to action when he goes head-to-head with Lucky Ali, and Angelico of Spanish Announce Project takes on Dante Casanova.

In the women's division, one half of The Baddies, Red Velvet, will be facing rising star Billie Starkz. Elsewhere, Diamante will be going one-on-one with "Dark" regular Mafiosa. Additionally, The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) will be in tag team competition when they take on Terrence and Terrell Hughes. Iron Savages' Bronson and Boulder will also be in action for the first time in a little over a month, when they square off with Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Angelico and Serpentico head to the ring. Dante Casanova waits inside.