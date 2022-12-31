Kevin Nash Recalls Wrestling In The Only Ladder Match Of His Career

Kevin Nash doesn't have fond memories of his ladder match with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The match took place at the TLC pay-per-view back in late 2011. Needless to say, this was not a match in Nash's wheelhouse, and it wasn't for Levesque either. Ultimately, "Triple H" ended up winning the match after he struck Nash with a sledgehammer, which had been hanging above the ring. The match was widely panned by experts and fans, and Nash has been vocal about his displeasure at being booked in it.

During a recent episode of the "Kliq This" podcast, a listener asked Nash about him and Levesque working with the ladder gimmick even though both men don't normally partake in such a match.

"What do you mean both don't normally? How about f**king never," Nash said. "How about I've never done one in my life, I've got 17 knee operations, and f**king he's running the show and I get to talk to him for about eight minutes in the ring before the doors open. That was my last match. Everybody else gets to have a last match. That was mine, f**k me."

Nash did end up performing in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, but he only lasted two minutes and 36 seconds. That was his final match with WWE, although he's made several appearances for the company on TV.

Nash also pointed out that in a ladder match, no one wins until someone falls off, and he wasn't the one winning. So, he needed to take that dreaded bump.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit the "Kliq This" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.