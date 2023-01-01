Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Got High-Level WCW Position Instead Of Jim Ross

Following Bill Watts' controversial exit from WCW in 1993, a new position opened up to replace him. WCW President Bill Shaw instructed staff to "throw their names in the hat," to fill the position of executive producer. Announcer Tony Schiavone, head of broadcasting Jim Ross, and "C-show" announcer Eric Bischoff were in the running for the role, which eventually went to Bischoff.

Shaw suggested a change in direction for WCW programming, which Bischoff revealed in a recent edition of the "83 Weeks" podcast. "He [Shaw) was looking for someone that could come in and make this television product competitive."

"We're not bringing anymore wrestling people to try to figure that out. We're going to bring in TV people," Shaw had reportedly told his staff during the meeting.

Bischoff provided a unique response when he was asked what WCW needed to do to make itself more competitive. "I spent a couple of grand probably on this big storyboard in a model of the set that I used to pitch to Molly Miles at FOX. I had that at home, so I thought, 'I'm going to bring this to the meeting.' Athletic competition for kids with wrestlers as their mentors or coaches is essentially what the idea was," Bischoff said.

Bischoff believes it wasn't the idea that got him hired, but rather his enthusiasm for the way he presented the idea, and the psychology behind it, alongside his mention of FOX "sitting on the idea." In addition, Bischoff admitted Jim Ross may have been overlooked due to his long association with Bill Watts, who had been let go by WCW over controversial remarks he had made.

