Kurt Angle Names Dream Match He Never Got To Have

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has wrestled the biggest names across the business throughout his legendary career. That list includes the likes of John Cena, The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and so many more.

However, with all the star power on his list of opponents, a few names were never able to be added to his resume. When asked during the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast who would be his ideal dream match opponent, Angle mentioned two names that were a part of the same wrestling family, highlighting that he did step into the ring with one during a WWE dark match in May 1999.

"Owen Hart would've been great but I did wrestle him," Angle said. "Unfortunately it was a dark match, and I don't even think they recorded it. I did that five days before Owen passed away, I was his last match before he passed away, the week before on 'SmackDown.'"

"I would say [for a dream match]," he continued, "his brother Bret Hart. I've always wanted to wrestle Bret since I started in my career, I know Bret always wanted to wrestle me, I think that would've been one of the greatest matches of all time, definitely Bret Hart."

Despite Angle's assumption about his match with Owen, the Olympic gold medalist actually wrestled the fallen legend two weeks before his tragic passing, according to Cagematch.net. During the 11 days between Owen's passing and their match, Hart wrestled seven different times on WWE house shows.