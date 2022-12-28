Freddie Prinze Jr. Addresses Whether He Would Take Creative Job With WWE Or AEW

Freddie Prinze Jr. is not lacking work these days — the actor and former WWE writer has two film roles lined up for the first half of 2023. But on the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze was asked whether he would prefer to have a creative gig at either WWE or AEW. Prinze acknowledged that he previously worked for WWE, and was not beloved by everyone at the company. "WWE is very streamlined," he said. "They have a writers' room [and] those writers would hate me the same way they hated me the first time I worked there. And trust me, they did. I had to earn their respect ... and probably not all of them liked me." If he were to return to WWE, Prinze would prefer the type of assignment where he would be given the chance to create imaginative storylines for under-the-radar wrestlers.

"We're gonna give you three wrestlers that we don't have a story for and we're not focused on them ... can you come up with something?" Prinze imagined his WWE bosses telling him. That scenario, Prinze added, was similar to an assignment he had during his actual WWE stint, when Michael Hayes asked for his input to shine a brighter spotlight on Jeff Hardy. His ideas were welcomed, he said, until Vince McMahon put the kibosh on them and announced that "nobody touches Jeff until Armageddon — which meant he was going to get the title match."

As for working at AEW, Prinze admitted that he didn't think "Tony Khan is looking for help" but he speculated that any assignment there would be completely different from the WWE creative approach. "That would be a more full-time thing," he said. "That wouldn't be 'Just give me three wrestlers.' I would say, 'Hey, let's you tell me who you want to wrestle at your pay-per-view. And let me tell your fans why they're going to fight. That would have to be the scenario, right?"