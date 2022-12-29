Freddie Prinze Jr. Names 'Single Worst Moment In Pro Wrestling'

On Tuesday, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. released the latest episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, which was driven by him answering listener questions. The show closed with a question that was seemingly asked sarcastically: "Why was the Brawl for All the best thing to happen in pro wrestling?" For the uninitiated, the Brawl for All was a tournament on "WWE Raw" in summer 1998 that consisted of wrestlers competing in legitimate fights under modified toughman contest rules that allowed takedowns and had a scoring system.

"Danielle, I'm so upset with you for sending this question in," Prinze joked to open his response, directly addressing the listener who asked the Brawl for All question. "It is the single worst moment in professional wrestling. The idea is completely asinine, that on the same show where you have choreographed fights, you're going to have a real one just to show that the bigger stars aren't as tough as the lesser stars, which is stupid."

"I'm gonna make The Godfather look tougher than 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin," Prinze continued. "Why would you do that if 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is supposed to be the toughest son of a b***h in the business? But he didn't have the guts to join the Brawl for All? 'Cause he's not a real man? This idea was horrible; I hated every minute of it." Prinze revealed in May that he's working on putting together his own pro wrestling promotion/TV show, which he intends to be a unionized production with the wrestlers being members of SAG-AFTRA.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling with Freddie with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.