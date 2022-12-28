WWE Raw Ratings Hit Record Low For 'Best Of 2022' Show

It's not something that you can extrapolate many conclusions from, but the slightly delayed ratings for the December 26 edition of "WWE Raw," are about as bleak as expected. The "Best of 2022" highlight episode of the company's flagship program aired coming out of a holiday weekend with just some new interviews thrown into the mix. According to Wrestlenomics, it was the least-watched episode of "Raw" in its near-30 year history, averaging 1,075,000 viewers overall across its three hours, with approximately 352,000 of those viewers being in the key adults aged 18-49 demographic, also a record low. That key demo number was good enough for a 0.27 rating.

The decline across each of the show's three hours was significant, with ShowBuzzDaily reporting that hour one drew 1,331,000 total viewers and a 0.34 rating in the P18-49 demo. The episode dipped to 1,041,000 viewers and a 0.25 in P18-49 for hour two before falling further to 852,000 total viewers and a 0.22 in P18-49 in hour three.

The demo ratings were good enough for rankings of seventh, tenth, and eleventh for the day across ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of cable originals for the day, with Wrestlenomics noting that the three hour average would have put it at number eight if USA Network and WWE had the show rated that way (Though the main ratings listings for the other major wrestling shows give an average across the whole show, WWE and USA have long reported "Raw" as three separate programs, all named "WWE Entertainment").