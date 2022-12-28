AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (12/28) - TNT Championship Match, The Elite Faces Death Triangle, Danielson In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "AEW Dynamite" for December 28, 2022!

This is the "New Years Smash" episode and will be the final one of the year, with Tony Khan stacking the deck to ensure that AEW goes out with a bang. The show will feature one major title match as former tag team partners Samoa Joe and Wardlow are set to collide in what will no doubt be a hard-hitting encounter as the TNT Championship is put on the line.

Elsewhere the best-of-seven series between The Young Bucks and Death Triangle will continue, and once again it will be a stipulation bout between them. This time around it will be a Falls Count Anywhere match, and with the AEW World Trios Champions leading 3-2 it will once again be a must-win bout for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Should they manage to achieve that, this will go to a deciding match next week which will be determined via a Ladder match.

Three of the Blackpool Combat Club members will be in action on the show, with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli set to team up together to face Top Flight. Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson will be going one on one against Ethan Page, with both men wanting to prove they deserve a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship.

Ruby Soho is also going to be competing on this show as she teams up with the ever-popular Willow Nightingale to face two members of the Jericho Appreciation Society in Tay Melo and Anna Jay in tag team action.