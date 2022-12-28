Shinsuke Nakamura Explains How He Got WWE Permission For Match Against The Great Muta

This Sunday, New Year's Day, Pro Wrestling NOAH is promoting one of its biggest shows in recent memory: NOAH The New Year. It's part of the retirement tour for The Great Muta. The biggest match on the show features Muta, last seen by U.S. fans at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam," taking on current WWE main roster star and former New Japan Pro-Wrestling stalwart Shinsuke Nakamura.

On Tuesday, Encount published an interview with Nakamura about the match, and one of the main topics was not just how the match came together, but how it wouldn't have been possible six months ago when Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE's creative direction instead of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"I was like, 'No way.' I couldn't believe it. I didn't think it would happen," Nakamura explained (translation via DeepL). "It was something that would never have happened under the previous structure of the WWE. [NOAH] came to me with the idea, and we talked about it, but my answer was no. Vince stepped down in the summer, and I was advised by people within the company that it might be possible now. I still thought it would be difficult, but I talked directly to Triple H. When the decision was actually made, I was shocked."