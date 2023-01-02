Konnan Comments On Whether FTR Are Being Held Back In AEW

Pro wrestling veteran Konnan recently opined if AEW tag team FTR is being held back in the promotion.

Konnan, in a recent episode of his "Keepin' it 100" podcast, answered listener questions. One listener asked Konnan — who's part of the creative team in AEW's partner promotion, AAA – if he thought that FTR was being held back or punished for nebulous reasons with how infrequently they've been used on TV in 2022. After quipping that he didn't think that anyone gets punished in AEW, he answered the question directly.

"I just think that it's part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag," Konnan explained. "He's got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it's all over the place. I don't think FTR's being held back."

FTR lost the ROH World Tag Team titles to Mark and Jay Briscoe in a classic double dog collar match at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view show on December 10. They defended their AAA World Tag Team Championship at AAA's Noche de Campeones event against Dragon Lee and Dralistico on December 28 and lost those belts as well, with their reign lasting 438 days.

Next Wednesday at the Tokyo Dome, FTR will defend the IWGP Tag Team titles against Bishamon, the team of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. After they lost to the Gunn Club last week on "AEW Dynamite," it was emphasized that the duo is on a three-match losing streak.

