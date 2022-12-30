WWE Acknowledges Don West's Passing On WWE SmackDown

On Friday, the wrestling world was saddened by the death of former Impact Wrestling color commentator Don West due to complications from lymphoma at 59 years of age. Later that night, on top of the pre-recorded "AEW Rampage" opening with a tribute graphic for West, "WWE SmackDown," airing live, included lead announcer Michael Cole offering up his condolences as the opening match between Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa began in the ring.

"As this match gets underway, I would like to offer my condolences here tonight to wrestling commentator Don West's family," Cole said. "Don passed away earlier today; a man who made a true impact on the wrestling business. Godspeed to Mr. West."

West was a founding member of Impact Wrestling in its original form as NWA-TNA in 2002, joining Mike Tenay and Ed Ferrara on the announcing team. In 2001, West had left the job that made him famous, being the key on-air personality at the Shop at Home Network, a now-defunct home shopping channel that competed with the likes of HSN and QVC. West's shows dealt mainly with selling collectibles, most memorably baseball cards and Beanie Babies, and his high energy style helped him build up a cult following who watched his shows attentively with no intentions of buying anything. But West was no obscure late night TV personality — his star rose high enough in the late 1990s that NBC's "Saturday Night Live" repeatedly parodied him in a loving way.

West left TNA in 2012, but returned to the commentary booth one last time at Slammiversary in 2017.