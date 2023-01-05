Will Ospreay Gives His Thoughts On Triple H, Opening Door To WWE

Will Ospreay is excited by the state of the entire wrestling industry, and that includes WWE. The former IWGP United States Champion, who lost his title to AEW's Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling in the days leading up to the event, and was asked for his thoughts on WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque allowing Karl Anderson to appear on the Wrestle Kingdom card to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against former Bullet Club comrade Tama Tonga.

"I'm shocked at it as well, but in the same sense now that Triple H is running the ship, like it's gotta be said, I think Triple H is a G," Ospreay said. "Like I honestly think he's such a gangster. I've always liked him. He's such a cool dude. So he clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing."

"The Game" certainly does keep his finger on the pulse of the industry, as he also allowed Shinsuke Nakamura to compete against Great Muta at a Pro Wrestling NOAH show on January 1 in one of Muta's final matches. Granted, both Anderson and Nakamura's matches were special circumstances, but that doesn't stop Ospreay's gears from turning.

"It does make me wonder what doors could actually be open," Ospreay said. "I always want to know like who's the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself and I think it would be very, very interesting if there like was a way of making that door open, but you never know. You never know."

