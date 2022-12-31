Producers For 12/30 Episode Of 'WWE SmackDown' Revealed

The producers for the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown" were revealed via Fightful Select.

The last "SmackDown" episode of 2022 saw the return of John Cena. Jason Jordan was the one who produced Cena and Kevin Owens' match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The match, which Cena and Owens won, was Cena's first "SmackDown" match in over four years. Jordan also produced the post-dark segment between Cena, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Owens, and The Bloodline.

Bray Wyatt's in-ring promo, where he attacked a cameraman and then was later attacked by Uncle Howdy was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg. He also produced the in-ring segment between Gunther, Imperium, and Braun Strowman.

Jamie Noble produced The "SmackDown" Women's Title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez. As noted, the match saw Rousey retain the title, but later lose it to a returning Charlotte Flair. Flair was last in a WWE match on May 8 at WWE Backlash. At the WWE premium live event, Flair actually lost the "SmackDown" Women's title to Rousey.

The backstage segment that included Hit Row, Xavier Woods, Ricochet, Maximum Male Models, and Madcap Moss was produced by Shawn Daivari, while Adam Pearce was the producer of Sheamus vs. Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the pre-show dark tag team match between Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox and Sonya Deville and Xia Li.

