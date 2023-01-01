Jay White Reveals What He's Going To Accomplish In 2023

"Switchblade" Jay White enjoyed plenty of success in 2022. The NJPW star and Bullet Club leader became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and appeared in a variety of promotions, including AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. However, the New Zealand native plans on building on his success over the coming months.

During a recent interview with NJPW 1972, White revealed that fans can expect to see him do what he does best moving forward, though he didn't mention any specific targets or goals.

"It'll be more of me dominating every company I step foot in. More of me at the top of this industry. More of the Catalyst sparking every fire that needs to be sparked in professional wrestling. You're going to see more of the same."

White also stated that he has a history of topping himself every single year, and he told fans to "wait and f***ing see" what he has up his sleeves. According to White, he's used to hearing people talk about his "phenomenal" years, and the last 12 months have given him plenty of success to build on.

During the same interview, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took shots at Kazuchika Okada, who he will defend his title against at NJPW's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. In White's view, his opponent doesn't want to see any change in NJPW.

"What Okada wants is a New Japan where nobody speaks up, nobody speaks their mind, and nobody questions anything. That's what I want to save us all from."