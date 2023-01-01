WWE Reportedly Gives Resignation For Ryback Trademark

Former WWE Superstar Ryback revealed on Friday via social media, that WWE has given up the ownership of the "Ryback" trademark. The promotion recently gave their resignation for the trademark, which now Ryback will own the ring name once the United States Patent and Trademark Office makes it official.

"WWE has given up and given their resignation for my RYBACK TM. Everything I have created has been awarded to me and we await the USPTO to make it official. The next chapter begins in 2023 now that my health has been restored. Never give up and stay #Hungry! Thank you Rybackers," Ryback tweeted.

On Sunday afternoon, Ryback shared a poll on Twitter, asking fans where they would want to see him wrestle in 2023. The choices included IMPACT Wrestling, WWE, and AEW. As of this writing, WWE is winning the poll. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has not stepped in the ring since 2018 when he wrestled a few matches for Northeast Wrestling.

WWE released Ryback back in August 2016. He was signed to two developmental deals before making his main roster debut. Ryback was also on the 2004 season of "WWE Tough Enough." One of his last WWE matches was on May 1, 2016, when he was defeated by Kalisto on the WWE Payback Kickoff show.

Since he's been away from in-ring action, Ryback has been running his own nutrition business called "Feed Me More." He also has his own YouTube channel, "Ryback TV" and a podcast called "The Ryback Show."