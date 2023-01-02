Major Update On Colby Corino's NWA Status

On Monday, January 2, 2023, Colby Corino, the second-generation wrestler who was recently a mainstay of the National Wrestling Alliance's junior heavyweight division, confirmed part of a story that was first reported by Bodyslam.net. The report stated that not only was he finishing up with the NWA, but was also expected to sign with WWE in the coming months. Of course, his father, former ECW and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino, works as a WWE Performance Center coach.

"Free agent," Colby tweeted on Monday morning. Minutes later, his father followed up by quote-tweeting him with the Cody Rhodes "I'm listening" meme. According to the original report, it's expected that Corino will travel to the Performance Center in the near future for a look-through. That being said, there has been no confirmation about his future plans as of this writing.

Colby has had one previous WWE match, a "205 Live" loss to Mansoor on the September 4, 2020 episode of the show. However, he has yet to compete in front of a live WWE crowd as the bout took place during the pandemic.

The 26-year-old has been wrestling since he was 13 and has spent the last several years completely devoting himself to the wrestling business after getting sober in late 2017. Outside of the NWA, some of his best work in recent times has been in Deadlock Pro Wrestling, AML Wrestling, the Premier Wrestling Federation, ICW No Holds Barred, Catalyst Wrestling (where he also works as a producer), and H2O.